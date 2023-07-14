Nate Lowe is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .270 with 49 walks and 55 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 68 of 90 games this season (75.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (37.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .281 AVG .259 .369 OBP .352 .474 SLG .373 19 XBH 16 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings