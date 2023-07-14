Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Matt Olson is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Olson is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Olson has recorded a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 25 games this season (28.1%), leaving the park in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has driven in a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 50 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.267
|AVG
|.240
|.362
|OBP
|.353
|.605
|SLG
|.532
|27
|XBH
|21
|15
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|35
|50/25
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Kopech (3-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.