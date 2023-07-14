Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .250 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 73 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 73), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.257
|AVG
|.242
|.323
|OBP
|.324
|.471
|SLG
|.484
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.8 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
