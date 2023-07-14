Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 64.5% of his games this year (49 of 76), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (42.1%), including 10 multi-run games (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.303
|AVG
|.288
|.341
|OBP
|.337
|.516
|SLG
|.438
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.