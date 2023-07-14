Ezequiel Duran returns to action for the Texas Rangers versus Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .308 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran is batting .300 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Duran has gotten a hit in 46 of 70 games this season (65.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (15.7%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (42.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .352 AVG .264 .397 OBP .290 .631 SLG .424 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings