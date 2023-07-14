Michael Kopech will attempt to control Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they play his Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 169 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, racking up 333 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (499 total).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.65 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.258).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Morton has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Morton will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

