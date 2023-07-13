2023 Barbasol Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
On Thursday, July 13, golfers will tackle the par-72, 7,328-yard course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the first round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship, with a purse of $3.8M available. Trey Mullinax claimed the victory in the last edition of event.
How to Watch the 2023 Barbasol Championship
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Barbasol Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Lucas Glover
|112th
|Taylor Pendrith
|113th
|Kevin Streelman
|142nd
|Carl Yuan
|144th
|Ze-Cheng Dou
|160th
Barbasol Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|2:22 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Akshay Bhatia
|12:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Peter Kuest, Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover
|7:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jonas Blixt, Grayson Murray, Kevin Streelman
|7:18 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Vincent Whaley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Harry Higgs
|7:29 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey, Chad Ramey, Tyler Duncan
|8:57 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jeff Overton
|2:11 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Scott Harrington, Ze-Cheng Dou
|12:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman
|8:02 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryo Hisatsune, Ryan Gerard, Marcus Helligkilde
|8:46 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Augusto Nunez, Brandon Matthews
