Rangers vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 9
The Texas Rangers (52-38) play the Washington Nationals (35-54) a game after Josh Jung homered twice in an 8-3 defeat to the Nationals. The game begins at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (8-1) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-10).
Rangers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers will send Dunning (8-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.71, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Dunning has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
- Corbin is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
