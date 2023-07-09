How to Watch the Rangers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario hit the field at Nationals Park against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers have a league-best .274 batting average.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (529 total).
- The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.204).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Dunning is trying to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Dunning is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
