Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rays Player Props
|Braves vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .263 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.0% of his 88 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (22.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (40.9%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (20.5%).
- He has scored in 39 of 88 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.236
|AVG
|.291
|.289
|OBP
|.344
|.454
|SLG
|.576
|16
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|25/13
|1
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.