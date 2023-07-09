Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.227
|.330
|OBP
|.277
|.460
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|22/4
|K/BB
|27/9
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Eflin looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.
