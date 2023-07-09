Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Seager (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Nationals
|Rangers vs Nationals Odds
|Rangers vs Nationals Prediction
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .355 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Seager has recorded a hit in 47 of 58 games this year (81.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (39.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (19.0%).
- He has scored in 27 of 58 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.387
|AVG
|.318
|.451
|OBP
|.372
|.685
|SLG
|.545
|23
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|25
|21/16
|K/BB
|24/10
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.