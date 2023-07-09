Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rays on July 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He has a .335/.412/.589 slash line so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 86 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .254/.359/.569 slash line so far this year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (9-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.
- He has a .282/.342/.466 slash line on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a .318/.405/.500 slash line so far this year.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three walks.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
