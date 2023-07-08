Lane Thomas and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers play at Nationals Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .273/.338/.440 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 90 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 35 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .264/.332/.525 so far this season.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI (104 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.348/.501 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

