Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), with at least two hits 29 times (32.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (59.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.278
|AVG
|.268
|.341
|OBP
|.335
|.433
|SLG
|.447
|20
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|35/19
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
