Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while batting .361.

Seager enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .455 with two homers.

In 47 of 57 games this season (82.5%) Seager has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (40.4%).

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had an RBI in 29 games this year (50.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .387 AVG .330 .451 OBP .385 .685 SLG .566 23 XBH 15 7 HR 5 27 RBI 25 21/16 K/BB 23/10 1 SB 0

