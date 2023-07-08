Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to out-hit J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (413 total, 4.6 per game).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 399 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Valdez has registered 12 quality starts this year.

Valdez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-1) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - -

