Matt Olson -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 55 of 86 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 29.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 86), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (22.1%).

He has scored in 48 games this year (55.8%), including 18 multi-run games (20.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .267 AVG .239 .362 OBP .360 .605 SLG .547 27 XBH 20 15 HR 14 37 RBI 33 50/25 K/BB 55/29 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings