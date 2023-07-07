Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .284 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had an RBI in 33 games this season (43.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.273
|AVG
|.296
|.333
|OBP
|.346
|.538
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|28
|31/12
|K/BB
|23/11
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (5-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
