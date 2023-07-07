On Friday, Jonah Heim (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Heim is hitting .284 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had an RBI in 33 games this season (43.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Home Away 39 GP 37 .273 AVG .296 .333 OBP .346 .538 SLG .430 20 XBH 13 9 HR 3 30 RBI 28 31/12 K/BB 23/11 0 SB 2

