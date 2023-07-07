The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .309 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .352 AVG .263 .397 OBP .294 .631 SLG .430 16 XBH 12 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 33/1 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings