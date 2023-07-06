Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Robbie Grossman (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .229.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (39 of 64), with more than one hit nine times (14.1%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.9%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has an RBI in 20 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.224
|.306
|OBP
|.300
|.364
|SLG
|.379
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|14
|29/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Crawford (3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
