The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 34th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Jung has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .280 AVG .263 .354 OBP .290 .497 SLG .469 16 XBH 19 9 HR 8 28 RBI 23 53/16 K/BB 50/6 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings