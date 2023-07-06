The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Duran vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .306 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.8% of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .352 AVG .255 .397 OBP .287 .631 SLG .418 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 32/1 1 SB 3

