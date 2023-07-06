Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .355 with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Seager will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27 games this season (49.1%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.387
|AVG
|.313
|.451
|OBP
|.374
|.685
|SLG
|.500
|23
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|21/16
|K/BB
|21/10
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
