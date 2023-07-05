Currently the New Orleans Saints are 13th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, six Saints games hit the over.

New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

New Orleans collected four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

Demario Davis collected one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +12500 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +5000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

