Player props are available for Rafael Devers and Marcus Semien, among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.345/.451 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .258/.326/.505 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (5-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jun. 29 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1

Rafael Devers Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.325/.502 so far this season.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 88 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.352/.460 so far this season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

