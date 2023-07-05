Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .272 with 48 walks and 54 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- In 75.3% of his 85 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (34 of 85), with more than one RBI nine times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (48.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.262
|.369
|OBP
|.361
|.474
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
