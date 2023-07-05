Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 96th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 37 games this year (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (20%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.267
|AVG
|.226
|.362
|OBP
|.348
|.605
|SLG
|.523
|27
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|55/28
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
