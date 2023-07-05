On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .301.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (46 of 72), with more than one hit 23 times (31.9%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (32 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .303 AVG .299 .341 OBP .353 .516 SLG .460 12 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 18 27/6 K/BB 28/12 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings