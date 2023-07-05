On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .284 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Heim has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (16.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 32 games this year (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .273 AVG .296 .333 OBP .345 .538 SLG .430 20 XBH 12 9 HR 3 30 RBI 26 31/12 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings