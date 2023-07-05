On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 85 hits, batting .258 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 38 games this season (44.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year (43 of 85), with two or more runs 15 times (17.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .294 AVG .220 .359 OBP .291 .612 SLG .390 24 XBH 15 15 HR 6 43 RBI 26 43/16 K/BB 51/17 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings