Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers take on Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 27 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-4 with an RBI.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .219 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 19 games this year (30.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (28 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.234
|AVG
|.204
|.306
|OBP
|.287
|.364
|SLG
|.352
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bernardino gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .228 against him over his 23 appearances this season.
