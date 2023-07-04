Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers take on Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 27 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-4 with an RBI.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .219 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 19 games this year (30.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (28 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .234 AVG .204 .306 OBP .287 .364 SLG .352 8 XBH 8 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 32/11 0 SB 0

