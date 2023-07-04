The Boston Red Sox (43-42) will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Texas Rangers (50-35) at 1:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (7-1) versus the Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (7-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.80 ERA this season with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

Bernardino starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old lefty has 23 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

In his 23 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .228 against him. He has a 2.49 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.