How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran will take on the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia at Fenway Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .274 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 505 runs Texas has this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.187 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
