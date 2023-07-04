Rangers vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Justin Turner among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-115
|-105
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-6.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 60.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (32-21).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has gone 32-21 (60.4%).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.
- In the 84 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-34-6).
- The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|27-18
|23-17
|22-12
|28-22
|35-25
|15-9
