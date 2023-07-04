Nate Lowe -- batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the hill, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (40.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (47.6%), including 11 multi-run games (13.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .281 AVG .263 .369 OBP .360 .474 SLG .375 19 XBH 13 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings