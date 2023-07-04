Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the hill, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (40.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (47.6%), including 11 multi-run games (13.1%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.281
|AVG
|.263
|.369
|OBP
|.360
|.474
|SLG
|.375
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .228 against him over his 23 games this season.
