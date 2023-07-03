How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|Rangers vs Astros Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 114 total home runs.
- Texas is third in baseball with a .459 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (494 total).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.179).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Perez is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Perez will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.