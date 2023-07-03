On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this year (63 of 83), with at least two hits 22 times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (41.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (48.2%), including 11 multi-run games (13.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .289 AVG .263 .378 OBP .360 .488 SLG .375 19 XBH 13 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings