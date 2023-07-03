Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (11.5%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.3% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 61 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.290
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.297
|.460
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|6
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will look to Williams (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
