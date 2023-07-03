Leody Taveras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .299 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 64.3% of his 70 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .288 AVG .308 .328 OBP .363 .483 SLG .474 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 18 RBI 18 27/6 K/BB 27/12 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings