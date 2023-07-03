The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .285 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 33rd in slugging.

In 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%) Heim has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (43.8%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 31 of 73 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .273 AVG .296 .331 OBP .345 .547 SLG .430 20 XBH 12 9 HR 3 30 RBI 26 30/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings