Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (56-27) will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field on Monday, July 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to upset. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 49 out of the 72 games, or 68.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 40-14 (winning 74.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-1 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

