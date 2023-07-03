Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 83 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.9% of them.
- He has homered in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (19.3%).
- In 42 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.291
|AVG
|.226
|.358
|OBP
|.293
|.600
|SLG
|.400
|23
|XBH
|15
|14
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|26
|42/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
