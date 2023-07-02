The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.356 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shawn Dubin and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

In 65 of 83 games this year (78.3%) Semien has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.6% of his games this year, Semien has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (61.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .285 AVG .289 .347 OBP .352 .441 SLG .480 19 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 24/18 K/BB 32/17 4 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings