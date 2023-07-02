Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .296 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .281 AVG .308 .322 OBP .363 .474 SLG .474 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 18 RBI 18 26/6 K/BB 27/12 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings