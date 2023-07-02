On Sunday, Josh Smith (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Dubin. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), with multiple hits four times (9.3%).

He has homered in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (11.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .196 AVG .237 .339 OBP .366 .283 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 4 17/7 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings