Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Smith (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Dubin. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), with multiple hits four times (9.3%).
- He has homered in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (11.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.196
|AVG
|.237
|.339
|OBP
|.366
|.283
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|17/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dubin starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
