Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Jung has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.5% of them.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 80), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 29 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .284 AVG .265 .361 OBP .293 .514 SLG .476 16 XBH 18 9 HR 8 28 RBI 22 50/16 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings