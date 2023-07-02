Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .288 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven home a run in 32 games this year (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 31 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.279
|AVG
|.296
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.559
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|29/10
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dubin will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.