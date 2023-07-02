Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (55-27) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (48-36) at 1:35 PM (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 48, or 67.6%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 18-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 464.

The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

