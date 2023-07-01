In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman is currently +3000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Victor Hedman's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Victor Hedman 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 22:21 737:56 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.7 24 Points 0.9 29 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.7 24 Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Victor Hedman's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

